Knoxville woman competes in Food Network’s ‘Best Baker in America’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local woman is joining nine other world-class bakers on the new season fo Food Network’s “Best Baker in America” contest hosted by Carla Hall.

Caitlyn Cox currently serves as the pastry chef at Maryville’s RT Lodge, but before her time in East Tennessee, she graduated from New York City’s Culinary Institute of America. She also helped open the Nashville staple, Henritta Red.

Cox is one of 10 bakers competing for the title of “Best Baker in America” along with a $25,000 cash prize.

This season of “Best Baker in America” premieres Monday, May 3 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.