KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer truck has died after she was hospitalized in a crash on Alcoa Highway early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle motor crash with injury on northbound Alcoa Highway at Shoney’s around 4 a.m. on Nov. 2 where a tractor-trailer crashed off the roadway down into a ravine.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition. An Alcoa official said 70-year-old Christine Von Dyl, of Knoxville, died as a result of her injuries.

One northbound lane of Alcoa Highway was closed for several hours as crews responded to the scene.

A crash report has yet to be released. No other details were immediately available.