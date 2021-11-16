KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is thankful his wife is alive after she fell about 12 feet onto concrete. J.J. Stambaugh says his wife Jenna slipped through the attic floor at her dad’s house over the weekend. She was helping him get ready for an upcoming move.

J.J. said Jenna broke her back in five places. She also has a broken pelvis and ribs.

“The floor went out from under her while she was walking in the attic over the garage and she fell 12 feet onto a concrete floor,” he said.

Jenna was flown to UT Medical Center, where she is recovering. J.J. remembered the moment he feared the worst.

“I go back there and she’s conscious. She’s hurting but she’s conscious. She can move her toes. Ok, that was wonderful. And I’m trying to hold on to all that good stuff because this is very scary,” he said.

More of that “good stuff” isn’t hard to find. A friend organized a fundraiser, and with community support quickly surpassed a $5,000 goal.

“Within 24, 36 hours we raised $7,100 dollars. That’s what it was at last night when she shut it off. I don’t even know how to say thank you to everyone for that. I don’t know how to express my gratitude for that,” said J.J.

J.J. told us doctors say Jenna does not need surgery on her pelvis, and it’s possible she could come home by Thanksgiving. He said he was overjoyed by that news.

In the meantime, their friend is planning another fundraiser among Knox County teachers, since Jenna spent most of the last decade in the school system. It’ll be a second round of help to cover medical expenses and loss of income.