Knoxville woman sentenced to 10 years for 2017 drug overdose death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman will spend the next 10 years in prison for providing the drugs that killed a person in August 2017. Katrina S. Carinci, 28, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 125 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Carinci pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, between May 1, 2017, and Sept. 2017, Carinci obtained drugs from the leaders of a drug organization and distributed them to various customers in East Tennessee. She distributed drugs to a co-defendant, Samuel Hammond, who used the drugs with his friend in Oak Ridge. The friend later overdosed and died.