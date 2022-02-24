KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for deceiving COVID-19 economic relief programs.

On Thursday, Porsha Tims Bush, 42, pleaded guilty to engaging in more than $540,000 in fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.

The written plea agreement states from March 2020 to the end of June 2020 Bush fraudulently applied for 10 loans totaling $547,286. Bush submitted fake applications under the names of six businesses that did not qualify for the money.

Bush also submitted nine fraudulent applications to financial establishments seeking funds and one fraudulent application to the Small Business Administration seeking funds.

Bush then used the fraudulently obtained money for unjustified purposes, including to purchase clothes and electronics, to pay off her personal debt, to pay for travel and to fund her daily lifestyle.

Judge Katherina A. Crytzer ordered Bush to pay restitution in the amount of $471,621 and a fine of $25,000. Judge Crytzer also ordered Bush to complete a term of supervised release of three years after she is released from prison.