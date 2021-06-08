Knoxville woman speaks after she says she was robbed at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the three people who she says robbed her at gunpoint.

On Thursday, June 3 around 9:20 p.m., Knoxville Police officers responded to a robbery in the 100 block of Gay Street where a 23-year-old female told officers she robbed at gunpoint.

That victim was Ashlynn Redding, who is sharing with WATE 6 On Your Side what happened. She told officers she was entering the Fire Street Alley when she was grabbed by an unknown suspect who allegedly threw her up against the wall and pointed a gun at her. She told police there were three people involved in the robbery, who fled out of the alley with her purse.

Now Ashlynn says she’s offering a reward for any information leading to her robbers’ arrest.

“I want to find every single one of those people. We don’t want them in this community. Our neighborhood is so strong and built together. I don’t want any of my other neighbors to ever go through something like that,” Redding said.

KPD says its violent crimes unit is investigating.