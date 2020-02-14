Knoxville woman, three others accused of operating pill mills indicted on charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman who was accused of being responsible for distributing enough oxycodone to generate revenue of at least $17.5 million between April 2011 and March 2015 was indicted with three others this week on multiple charges.

Sylvia Hofstetter was among a group of people arrested after agents raided several pain clinics around the Knoxville area in March 2015 . Hofstetter, along with nursing aide Cynthia Clemons and others initially faced enhanced penalties upon conviction, as prosecutors had said people died from opioids dispensed by Hofstetter and others.

In the latest indictments filed on Thursday, Hofstetter and the three other defendants in the case, Clemons, Courtney Newman and Holli Womack, were all found not guilty of multiple opioid-related overdose deaths: The 2012 overdose death of Carolyn Hayes, the 2013 overdose death of Anna Vann-Keathley, the 2014 death of Sandra Boling and the 2014 overdose death of Henry Reus.

All four defendants were found guilty in one count of aiding and abetting one another in intentionally opening, using and maintaining a business for the purpose of illegally distributing the Schedule II controlled substances — from the East Knoxville Healthcare Services clinic on Lovell Road.

Clemons was also found guilty in one count of knowingly and intentionally operating and maintaining a business for illegally distributing Schedule II drugs from the Urgent Care and Surgery Center in Lenoir City.

Hofstetter found guilty in 11 of 20 charges

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Hofstetter was also found guilty on several other charges: Racketeering, Distribution of opioid substances outside of the scope of professional practice, Money Laundering, Making a monetary transaction in criminally derived property valued over $10,000 (a house and a Lexus vehicle), and operating and maintaining a business for illegally distributing Schedule II controlled substances.

The defendants are yet to be sentenced in this case.

