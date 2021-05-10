Knoxville woman’s search for answers continues 4 years after father’s murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charles Norman Brown was killed four years ago this month. His murder remains unsolved today.

His daughter, Haley Hill says these last four years have been difficult.

“He was nice to everyone. I don’t see how anybody could hurt him,” Hill said.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, 53-year-old Charles Brown was shot outside of his East Knoxville home on May 28, 2017. He later died of his injuries. Since then, leads have run dry and the case has gone cold.

His daughter has not given up hope. She says she still has faith that her father’s killers will be caught one day.

With the recent launch of the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers, Hill is hoping this new anonymous tip line will lead to a break in her father’s case.

“I’m hoping if someone comes through with them (crime stoppers) then maybe they (KPD) can solve it,” Hill said.

There are no new updates in the case at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org to submit an online tip, or download the free mobile app, P3 Tips, from either the Google Play or Apple App Store. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous throughout the entire process of submitting a tip and may receive a cash reward if eligible.