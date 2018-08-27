Knoxville YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer patients Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Five branches of the YMCA in Knoxville are offering a program to help cancer patients get back into working out.

Many of us work hard trying to stay in shape, but for some, especially those dealing with illness, working out can be a difficult and daunting task.

"They've been going through a lot of treatments or maybe they've gotten finished with their treatment but their stamina levels are down so they haven't been doing very much," said trainer Vicki Karas.

The LIVESTRONG program is aimed at helping cancer patients.

"Most folks, once they've been through cancer treatment, have lost strength, they've lost balance, they've lost flexibility, and they've lost heart. So we try to put all those things together," said Vickey Beard, YMCA Vice President of Healthy Living.

For 12 weeks, two days a week, small groups join together with a common cause.

"We always start off with a physical assessment and we do three machines because we try to hit major muscle groups," Karas said.

They learn different exercises and start wherever they are comfortable. Each day begins with cardio.

"It depends on how they feel and what their ability level is. They could be walking one mile an hour or maybe they even take it up to a jog or a run," Karas said. "We just want them to stick it out for 15 or 20 minutes."

Then the exercises are tailored to what is best for each person.

"We design programs specifically for you based on what your needs are," Beard said.

The goal is to have them end up a little bit stronger in many ways.

"They see each other progressing and that encourages all of them to try to work a little bit harder," Karas said.

Beard said, "They build friendships. They become more positive. Their outlook becomes better because when you get stronger and get to feeling better you're just going to have a better attitude."

If you would like to sign up for the LIVESTRONG program, you can email vbeard@ymcaknoxville.org or call (865)406-7328.