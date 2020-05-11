Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 15,544 cases and 251 deaths
Knoxville’s Climate Council convening inaugural meeting Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Tuesday, city Mayor Indya Kincannon will be convening the Climate Council for its inaugural meeting.

The council’s role is to identify strategies to meet the city’s goal of reducing community greenhouse gases, up to 80% by 2050.

The group will meet bimonthly over the next nine months, focusing on three categories:

  • Transportation
  • Energy and buildings
  • Waste

Tuesday’s meeting will be hosted virtually and available for the public to watch live at ctvknox.org.

