Knoxville’s Neighborhood Holiday Trails to brighten the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Knoxville neighborhood residents have collectively signed their homes up to participate in the Neighborhood Holiday Trails set to debut this week.

The city’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment collaborated with the Office of Special Events on planning and promotion of the Holiday Trails, which began earlier this year with the city’s successful launch of the inaugural ‘Neighborhood Trails of Red White and Blue.’

The events to literally brighten up the communities are aimed at celebrating the holidays safely, with the city calling the Holiday Trails “pandemic-friendly.”

Touring visitors will see participating homes within each neighborhood decorated with lights and more.

“It’s a holiday tradition to enjoy your neighbors’ decorations and lights,” Debbie Sharp, coordinator of the City Office of Neighborhood Empowerment, said. “We wanted to encourage neighborhood organizations to go all out to make their houses, porches and yards festive for neighbors and visitors to enjoy, since group celebrations like potlucks and caroling are ill-advised due to risks of spreading COVID-19.”

The following neighborhoods have signed up as participants:

Riverhill Gateway

Downtown Knoxville

Island Home

Lake Forest

Historic 4th & Gill Neighborhood

Old North Knox

Historic Gibbs Drive

Park City

Chilhowee Park Neighborhood

Holston Hills Neighborhood

Northwest Hills Subdivision

Westmoreland Blvd

West Hills Gazebo

Jewelry Television, at 9600 Parkside Drive, will also join the fun starting Dec. 4.



To view a list of participating neighborhoods, featured streets and links to maps of the trails, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/Christmas and click Holiday Trails at the top of the page (or under the more tab if you’re accessing the site via mobile device).