Knoxville’s Neighborhood Holiday Trails to brighten the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Knoxville neighborhood residents have collectively signed their homes up to participate in the Neighborhood Holiday Trails set to debut this week.
The city’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment collaborated with the Office of Special Events on planning and promotion of the Holiday Trails, which began earlier this year with the city’s successful launch of the inaugural ‘Neighborhood Trails of Red White and Blue.’
The events to literally brighten up the communities are aimed at celebrating the holidays safely, with the city calling the Holiday Trails “pandemic-friendly.”
Touring visitors will see participating homes within each neighborhood decorated with lights and more.
“It’s a holiday tradition to enjoy your neighbors’ decorations and lights,” Debbie Sharp, coordinator of the City Office of Neighborhood Empowerment, said. “We wanted to encourage neighborhood organizations to go all out to make their houses, porches and yards festive for neighbors and visitors to enjoy, since group celebrations like potlucks and caroling are ill-advised due to risks of spreading COVID-19.”
The following neighborhoods have signed up as participants:
- Riverhill Gateway
- Downtown Knoxville
- Island Home
- Lake Forest
- Historic 4th & Gill Neighborhood
- Old North Knox
- Historic Gibbs Drive
- Park City
- Chilhowee Park Neighborhood
- Holston Hills Neighborhood
- Northwest Hills Subdivision
- Westmoreland Blvd
- West Hills Gazebo
Jewelry Television, at 9600 Parkside Drive, will also join the fun starting Dec. 4.
To view a list of participating neighborhoods, featured streets and links to maps of the trails, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/Christmas and click Holiday Trails at the top of the page (or under the more tab if you’re accessing the site via mobile device).