Knoxville’s Promenade Garage ends free parking on nights, weekends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One downtown Knoxville garage will no longer offer free parking on nights and weekends starting Feb. 1.

Knoxville Utility Board has leased the Promenade Garage on State Street to the city since 2006 so it could offer free nights and weekends to help with downtown development.

KUB said the agreement with the city for the Promenade Garage wasn’t needed anymore because the city has invested in additional public parking since 2006, that includes the State Street Garage which recently added hundreds of new spaces.