KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Safety City has reopened for summer hours. The miniature Knoxville city is a community service project that teaches school-aged children about vehicular, bicycle and fire safety.

The City of Knoxville announced Tuesday morning Safety City is open; sharing the summer hours from June 7 through July 21. Admission is free.

Safety City is open:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kindergarten-4th grade kids can bring bikes, scooters

Helmets required.

No motorized scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, skates or hoverboards.

Safety City will be closed on Thursday, June 16 for training.

On July 20-21, Safety City will be open in the evenings – from 4:30-8 p.m. in addition to the daytime hours.

Families enjoy Knoxville’s Safety City in summer 2021. (FILE Photo: WATE)

According to the city, the concept of Safety City is one of providing “hands-on” safety education within a child-size setting complete with buildings, paved streets and sidewalks, working traffic signals and traffic signs. Students receive classroom instruction in basic pedestrian, vehicular, bicycle and fire safety. Then, students are able to practice and demonstrate their safety skills in participatory activities on the Safety City site. Participatory instruction can include pedestrian exercises, traffic activities through driving child-size vehicles and bicycle and fire skills.

For more information, visit the city’s web page on Safety City.