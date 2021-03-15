Knoxville’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration invites people to social media campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day Parade being canceled this time last year, organizers have teamed up with the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee to find new ways to celebrate the holiday.

A year ago, the Knox St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion, Knox Shamrock Fest were canceled over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns early in the pandemic. Knox Shamrock Fest organizers had said in a statement that afternoon a year ago that the annual event was being canceled because of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency and “rapidly increasing public health and safety concerns” at that time.

This week, crews were out along what would have been the Knoxville St. Patrick’s Day parade route, putting up large green bows to usher in the celebratory spirit.

From March 12 through March 20, you can walk along the parade route and search for Mr. Leprechaun in the window displays of downtown businesses.

Participants can take a photo with him and upload it to social media, using the hashtag, ‘#KNOXPOTOGOLD’ and tag CCETN and Knox St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

People are encouraged to help fill the “Knox Pot O’Gold” to support those experiencing food insecurity in East Tennessee. The fundraising goal is $5,000.

To donate, visit CCETN.org or text “GOLD” to 865-413-4252.