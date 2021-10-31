KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is responding to a shooting that was called in around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers arrived to the 4100 block of Catalpa Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from KPD. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

KPD said there are no suspects at this time and an investigation has been started by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

