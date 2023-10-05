KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has died and an investigation is underway after Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting victim at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Wednesday night.

KPD stated in a news release shared Thursday morning that the victim, identified as 47-year-old Dorian Steeley of Knoxville was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Steeley had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at UTMC.

The crime scene is located at a home in the 1300 block of Stair Avenue, according to the news release.

“No suspect information is available at this time and the investigation remains in the early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward

