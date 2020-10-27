KPD: 12-year-old boy shot in leg on Rosedale Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Monday night that a 12-year-old boy had been taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, KPD officers responded to Rosedale Avenue near Dandridge Avenue for a shooting with victim.

Arriving officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The preliminary investigation determined that multiple shots were fired from a light color SUV traveling on Rosedale Avenue. Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled in the direction of Dandridge.

The victim, a 12-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD says the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

