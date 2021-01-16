KPD: 3 bars cited for violation of city ordinance curfew on Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department confirmed three citations were issued Friday night for bars that violated the city ordinance involving the Board of Health’s 10 p.m. curfew.

The three businesses cited included Billiards and Brews, Paul’s Oasis and Double S Wine Bar.

In a statement issued Saturday, a KPD spokesperson said this marks the 15th citation for Billiards and Brews, the ninth citation for Paul’s Oasis and the first for Double S Wine Bar.

Just this week, Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis had pre-hearings for their multiple violations.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hearings set for Knoxville bars fighting to keep beer licenses despite curfew violations

The temporary 10 p.m. curfew was put in place by the Knox County Board of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.