KPD: 317 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department says a suspicious package at a West Knoxville business led them to find over 300 pounds of powder cocaine last week, a street value of an estimated $4.32 million.

KPD saying investigators do not believe the business, who called KPD, was related to the contents of the drugs found at its premises, so the business is remaining anonymous.

According to KPD, on Thursday, June 6, KPD Criminal Interdiction Officer Jimmy Wilson responded to the anonymous West Knoxville business to investigate a suspicious package called in by the management.

When Officer Wilson arrived, he requested the assistance of KPD K-9 Officer John Martin and his partner Beny.

K-9 Beny conducted a sniff of the packages, KPD says, and positively alerting to the odor of narcotics.

A subsequent search of the packages by police revealed 144 kilos (317.4 pounds) of powder cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4.32 million dollars.

"We always encourage others to report suspicious behavior or packages to authorities and that’s exactly what the business did in this instance," KPD said in its release on the incident. "Officers do not believe that the business who alerted law enforcement are in any way related to the narcotics, therefore the name of the business respectfully remains anonymous."

The investigation is continuing this week, with KPD partnering with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Task Force and the DEA. They have not said where they think the cocaine came from or to whom it may be connected or if any criminal gang activity is suspected.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this case and will update when additional information is made available.