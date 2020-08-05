KPD: Animal Control monitoring improper animal care situation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City animal control is closely monitoring what people on social media are worried is an animal abuse case.
Pictures have been circulating of a dog seen chained outside a North Knoxville home.
A social media post. claim there are whip marks on the dog, leading to an uptick in calls to Knoxville Police, who says they’re handling the situation.
KPD says animal control has been by the home multiple times and stopped by again on Tuesday.
As of now there is no evidence of dog fighting, but the owner did receive multiple citations, including improper restraint and improper care.
