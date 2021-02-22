KPD asks for assistance in finding missing man with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia and other medical issues.

KPD said Monday the missing man is John Sylvester Brown, 66. Brown, who suffers from dementia and other medical issues, left his residence in the 1800 block of Linden Avenue at around noon on Monday, Feb. 22.

Brown is described as 5’7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He was last wearing an LSW long-sleeve black shirt, gray pants, and brown slippers. He is known to frequent the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and Castle Street.

If anyone sees John, they are urged to call 911 immediately.