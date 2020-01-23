Breaking News
KPD asks for help in identifying suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police investigators are asking for the public’s help for information regarding three unknown suspects believed to be connected to stolen property.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the three people are suspected of possessing stolen property.

No further information was available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at (865) 215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

