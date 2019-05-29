KPD: Assistance needed for locating missing 78-year-old woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department says they need assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old woman out of West Knoxville.
KPD saying Martha E. Hutchins, 78, was last seen at her West Knoxville apartment. She is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Cobalt, TN tag: 686-KGH.
She was last spoken with at about 12:00 p.m. on May 28th and is missing from her apartment in West Knoxville. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is about 5'0, weighing 100 pounds. Anyone with information about her location please contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7000.
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for assistance— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 29, 2019
locating a missing person. 78 year old Martha E Hutchins is missing from her apartment in West Knoxville. She is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Cobalt TN tag 686-KGH. See our Facebook post for more information. pic.twitter.com/8lx85CTlf1
