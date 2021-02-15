KPD: At this time ‘no witnesses have come forward with information’ in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Austin-East student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is continuing its efforts in seeking information regarding the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Austin-East student on Feb. 12 as he was leaving school.

KPD reports after further investigative efforts and reviewing surveillance video near the scene revealed there were numerous individuals (most being students) who may have witnessed all, or some of the shooting.

“At this stage of the investigation, no witnesses have come forward with information.“ KPD

As efforts to identify and locate the suspect(s) responsible for the death of the student, investigators need any student, parent, or community member with information that is possibly relevant to contact KPD at 865-215-7212 or email at violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

“Now more than ever, we need to band together as a community,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “These senseless acts of violence cannot and should not be tolerated under any circumstances, and we all must work towards the common goal of holding the individuals who perpetuate this type of violence accountable for their actions. I urge anyone who might have information that can assist our investigative efforts to come forward and talk to someone, whether that be our investigators, a trusted community member or school administrator.”

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting.