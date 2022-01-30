KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department is responding to the second fire of the day at the Standard Knitting Mill Building as of 6:15 p.m.

KFD reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure for the second time in one day. The first fire was reported around 10:50 a.m. A release from KFD shared that several people were seen running from the building as crews arrived on the scene. One was detained by Knoxville Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit and two others were detained by Knoxville Police.

As of writing, it is unclear if this fire is connected to the earlier fire.

Smoke from the latest fire was seen from as far as Sevierville.

