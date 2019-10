KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department making a move to stir up memories and hopefully get a lead in a cold case murder that happened nearly a decade ago.

In February of 2010, officers were called to the home of James Hundley. That’s where they discovered Hundley shot to death.

No suspects were ever named in the case.

Friday, police back on Mitchell Street.

They’re also asking if you have any information, to give the violent crimes unit a call at 865-215-7317.