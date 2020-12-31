KPD collects numerous shell casings at scene of alleged drive-by shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue on Wednesday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. and when KPD responded to the scene, arriving officers met with a juvenile male victim, who was reportedly outside of his residence when a black car drove by and fired multiple shots at the victim.

KPD says the victim, who was uncooperative with officers, was allegedly grazed in the hip by a bullet but refused medical treatment or transportation to an area hospital.

Numerous shell casings were recovered from the street.

The incident is now under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information relevant to that investigation is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.