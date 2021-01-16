KPD: Cruiser involved in Saturday evening crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday night.



According to KPD, an officer was in route to an “in-progress” call on Sutherland Avenue. While heading to the call, the officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Middlebrook Pike and Liberty Street.

The officer involved, who has not be identified at this time, was taken to UT Medical Center for medical evaluation.

The people in the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

No other details are available at this time.