KPD: Gunshot victim found in Wilson Avenue crash pronounced dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said late Friday that the gunshot wound victim found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle on Wilson Avenue Friday has died.

According to KPD, the victim, identified only as a 16-year-old male student at Austin-East Magnet High School, was pronounced deceased after being taken to the hospital and KPD’s initial investigation into the incident is now an active homicide investigation being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

“He was a great young man,” said Nathan Langlois, principal of Austin-East Magnet High School. “It’s a shame that we had to lose him to something like this. It’s a tragedy.”

KPD also said in a release Friday night that the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, a student at Austin-East Magnet High School, was leaving school in his vehicle when shots were fired in the area of Tarleton Avenue. The victim was struck by at least one round before fleeing the scene and crashing on Wilson Avenue.

At this time, KPD says, the victim does not appear to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Investigators are specifically requesting that any Austin-East students or parents who may have witnessed the shooting or have information relevant to the investigation contact the Violent Crimes Unit by phone at 865-215-7330 or email at racook@knoxvilletn.gov.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story.