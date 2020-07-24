KPD identifies fatal shooting suspect still at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man on Tuesday has been identified by police.

Vondre Lamar Allen

According investigators with the Knoxville Police Violent Crimes Unit, Vondre Lamar Allen, 24, of Highland Park, Michigan, is suspected of killing Phillip Sneed in the 700 block of W. Oak Hill Avenue.

Allen was identified through leads found during the investigation. A warrant has been issued for Allen for first-degree murder with a $750,000 bond.

Allen remains at large according to KPD. He should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be traveling in a silver 2020 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania tags.

Anyone with information concerning Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

