KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of the deadly crash on Interstate 40 at Strawberry Plains Pike on Thursday, Jan. 27.

KPD said the victim was David Joseph Morgan, 57, of Maple Heights, Ohio. Preliminary reports from KPD said they believe that minutes before the fatal crash, Morgan’s minivan was involved in a crash with a white van and rendered his vehicle disabled in the center lane of I-40 West. This crash reportedly happened just minutes before the fatal crash, which was reported at around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the driver of the white van that was involved in a crash with a light blue minivan on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike.

The crash reconstruction unit is still investigating this crash.