KPD increasing patrols for Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Thursday ahead of the Fourth of July weekend that its agency will be increasing patrols.

Statistics show the holiday is one of the most dangerous of the year for Tennessee roads.

KPD said there will be more officers on patrol starting Friday and running through Sunday; patrol officers will be looking out for speeding and seat belt violations as well as distracted drivers.

“Absolutely do not drink and drive, and stay safe,” KPD said Thursday.

Also of note for Knoxville residents — fireworks are illegal in the city without a permit.

