KPD increasing patrols for Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Thursday ahead of the Fourth of July weekend that its agency will be increasing patrols.

Statistics show the holiday is one of the most dangerous of the year for Tennessee roads.

KPD said there will be more officers on patrol starting Friday and running through Sunday; patrol officers will be looking out for speeding and seat belt violations as well as distracted drivers.

“Absolutely do not drink and drive, and stay safe,” KPD said Thursday.

Also of note for Knoxville residents — fireworks are illegal in the city without a permit.

4th of July will be a little different this year but fireworks remain illegal in @CityKnoxvilleTN without a permit. Violations can result in citations and the confiscation of fireworks, which can cause fires and injury as well as added stress for neighbors and pets. pic.twitter.com/BSfPDlS4t4 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 2, 2020

LATEST STORIES