KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly wreck on Clinton Highway.

A KPD spokesperson says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Clinton Highway around 8:35 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman was taken to UT Medical Center and is in critical condition. Two others were hurt, according to KPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

