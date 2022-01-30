KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was pronounced dead after a shooting in North Knoxville on Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to a shooting with a victim at the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When they got there, officers said an adult male was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead that the scene.

The investigation, which is being led by Violent Crimes Unit investigators, is in the preliminary stages. No suspects are in custody at this time.