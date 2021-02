KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Police Department K-9 officer has been inducted into the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association’s Tennessee Animal Hall of Fame.

The distinguished and ever-so-handsome Barnabas Stooksbury (a specially trained bloodhound) is now a hall of famer.

Barnabas has assisted multiple first responding agencies, including KPD, in search and rescue operations.