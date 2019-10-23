KPD, KCSO searching for owners of missing items from storage unit robberies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify owners of some recovered items relating to a string of storage building burglaries.

The burglaries occured between November 2018 and October of this year at three different facilities. The storage units include: CubeSmart Self Storage, 3731 Shotsman Lane; Buckeye Mini Storage, 7645 Maynardville Pike; and Metro Self Storage, 4811 Central Avenue Pike.

If you believe you are a victim of one of these thefts you’re asked to contact either the KCSO at 865-215-2243 or KPD at 865-215-7135.