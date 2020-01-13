KPD: KFD fire hall burglary suspect arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burglary suspect was arrested following a break-in at the Knoxville Fire Department station at 2300 Linden Avenue on Saturday.

Knoxville police said Monday that around 8 a.m. Saturday, KPD received a call from the KFD Linden Avenue station in reference to a burglary.

According to the report, the male suspect entered the rear door of the fire hall while the fire truck was gone and continued through the fire hall until he came into contact with the complainant in the habitation quarters.

The suspect, 54-year-old Jeffrey Sligh, was arrested for Aggravated Burglary.

No further information was yet available.

