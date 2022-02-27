KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 32-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly firing a handgun inside a gas station.

Knoxville Police officers arrested Kevin Garner of Mascot shortly after 5 p.m. on February 26. According to a KPD spokesperson, Garner came into a BP on Strawberry Plains Pike and demanded to see an employee. He was then asked to leave, and police say while he went outside, he refused to leave the property.

A release from KPD said when he eventually came back inside, he reportedly pulled the gun and fired a round into the ceiling. This is when a woman leaving the building flagged down an officer. The KPD release said the officer then went into the building, ordered Garner to drop the weapon. He was then taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Garner is facing four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and multiple weapon charges. In addition, KPD said he had outstanding warrants out of Knox County for aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Garner also has a prior felony conviction.