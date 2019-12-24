KPD: Man charged with kidnapping after domestic argument escalated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, from an early morning incident Monday.

Knoxville Police charged Tony Curtis Gillispie with kidnapping, simple possession of marijuana, domestic assault, false imprisonment and theft of property.

Gillispie is alleged to have beaten a woman, taken her money and forced to go with him to multiple motels, according to arrest records.

Shasta Miller told officers she and Gillispie had a rocky relationship and she kicked him out of her apartment last week.

Gillispie allegedly confronted Miller outside her apartment in a heated argument, punching her and dragging her to his car.

Miller told officers she believed he was going to take her to a house in Atlanta. He was arrested outside a motel on Cedar Lane.

LATEST STORIES: