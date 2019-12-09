KPD: Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police bulletin led Knoxville Police to arrest a man for kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend.

Oak Ridge officers alerted KPD at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, that a woman was being held against her will at a Motel 6 in Knoxville. The notice also said the subject was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus.

Officers responded to the motel on Harry Lane Boulevard and found the vehicle in the parking lot. After identifying the room, officers confronted suspect Gregory Fujii, 42, and the alleged victim.

The victim told the KPD she had been in the room for hours and had been assaulted multiple times. She said she had been thrown in to a wall and Fujii burned her with a cigarette.

Fujii was being held in the Knox County Jail on charges of kidnapping, with a $75,000 bond, and domestic assault.