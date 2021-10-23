KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured, according to a press release from KPD.

The shooting was reported to be at the Holston Oaks Apartment complex on Riverside Drive in Knoxville. When officers arrived, a man was found inside one of the apartments with at least one gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries. According to the release, he was transported to UT Medical Center.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and the Crime Lab started investigating the scene. KPD said multiple people have been interviewed and an investigation is active and ongoing.

