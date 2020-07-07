KPD: Motorcycle driver, passenger seriously injured in collision with pickup truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Monday night both a motorcycle driver and a passenger had been taken to the hospital with serious and/or life-threatening injuries from a collision with a pickup truck.
According to Knoxville Police Department’s East District Patrol Division, on Monday, July 6 just before 5 p.m. dispatch received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highland Drive and Jenkins Road with multiple injured victims.
When responding KPD officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the motorcycle was lying in the roadway and the passenger had been ejected from the motorcycle and had landed inside the bed of the pickup truck they had crashed into.
Both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were transported to the emergency room of the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious and/or life-threatening injuries.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck, was not injured.
KPD also said the on-call Accident Reconstruction Team was notified, responded, and processed the scene; the investigation is ongoing but speed does seem to have been a contributing factor in the crash. Names will not be released until the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available by officials.
