KPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One juvenile male victim was hospitalized Monday following a shooting, according to Knoxville Police.
On Monday, Nov. 9 around 6 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for a reported shooting.
Arriving officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and proceeding at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.
