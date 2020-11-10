KPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One juvenile male victim was hospitalized Monday following a shooting, according to Knoxville Police.

On Monday, Nov. 9 around 6 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and proceeding at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Latest Posts