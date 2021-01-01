KPD: Pedestrian stuck, killed on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred on Magnolia Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

According to Knoxville Police, at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, KPD officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Mary Street, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The female victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that had collided with the woman remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, KPD said.

KPD also said that crash reconstructionists responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains ongoing as of late Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld, KPD said, pending notification of next of kin.