KPD presents officer of the month commendations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Sociologist Enkeshi Thom El-Amin began her journey with sewing, after receiving a sewing machine from her husband during their first Christmas together.

Now, she has her own clothing line, Klutch Queen Collections and an educational business program called Sew It, Sell It, teaching students, both young and old, the ins and outs of sewing, all while paying it forward to the next generation of makers in East Tennessee.