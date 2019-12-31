KPD raises more than $14K for charity with 3-month beard, lapel pin fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Tuesday its bearded and lapel-wearing officers and staff managed to raise more than $14,000 for charity from October through November.

The final tally was $14,215 in total donations during the three-month event, which will be divided among four different charitable nonprofits.

RELATED: KPD: The beards are coming back for charity fundraising

In 2018, the no-shave fundraiser raised nearly $11,000.

KPD explained Tuesday how the beards and lapels played a role in the fundraising: From October 1 until December 31, KPD officers were given the option to grow beards for a contribution of $25 per month. Officers could also show their support for the various causes by wearing authorized lapel pins for a $10 donation per pin.

October was devoted to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (pink pin), while November was committed to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (burgundy pin) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation (light blue pin). December was set aside exclusively for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

RELATED: Behind the Badge: No-Shave season at KPD embraced by officers

According to KPD, a total of $4,465 went to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, while KPD officers also delivered gifts directly to children at the hospital on Dec. 12 and again on Dec. 19.

KPD also provided $4,465 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, while $2,642.50 went to both the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

“I am so incredibly grateful to our officers for their commitment to supporting these causes that are near and dear to our department,” KPD’s Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “It is obviously exciting for our officers to have the opportunity to grow a beard for a couple of months, but I know that it is equally important for them to be able to contribute to these organizations in a meaningful way.”

LATEST STORIES