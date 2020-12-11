KPD recruits halfway through training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second Knoxville Police class of 2020 is past the halfway mark at the training academy.

Dozens of recruits have been in the program, learning to work together and protect our community over the last 13 weeks. The department posted an update on its Facebook page Thursday sharing the story of one of those recruits: Christian Ferreras.

Ferreras shared why he wanted to be a police officer after serving in the military for 13 years.

“I wanted to join and do something for the police because I’ve done something for my nation and wanted to do something for my community this time,” Ferreras said.

All of the recruits are training extensively in everything from firearms and criminal justice to ethics and de-escalation.

If you’re interested in training to be on the force, head to JoinKnoxPD.com