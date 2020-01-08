Names released of teens involved in Rocky Top Apartments double murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The names of the two teens charged with murder at an apartment complex on Dec. 29 were released on Wednesday.

Anthony Lua, 17, and Isaiah Grigsby, 16, are charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery following the shooting at Rocky Top Apartments in North Knoxville.

James Allen, 33, was also charged in the shooting.

James Allen, 33. Source: Knoxville Police Department

Lua and Allen were arrested following a brief foot chase the night of the shooting.

Grigsby was arrested Jan. 3 at a residence on Irwin Street.

According to petitions from Knox County Juvenile Court, Lua and Grigsby admitted to being at the crime scene and intended to rob the two victims at gunpoint of their marijuana.

The victims, brothers Joshua and Christian Haley, died at the scene.

