KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is searching for a person who broke into a fence overnight at the Barrelhouse at Gypsy Circus Taproom yesterday at 11 p.m.

The suspect damaged the fence to cook a steak and returned after midnight to check on the steak. However, they never took the food according to Barrelhouse.

The employees returned to work Thursday and found the burnt steak and evidence of the break-in. The images from the security footage were turned in to the police.

“While the humor of the incident is not lost on us, the seriousness of what could have happened is real. Fortunately, we have solid evidence to give to police on this case. It’s in our neighborhood’s best interest to address crimes like this,” said Stephanie Carson, co-owner of Barrelhouse.

Gypsy Circus said they increased security and deterrent methods in place. They also dubbed the thief the “Hamburgler.”

KPD is investigating the incident, and Barrelhouse and law enforcement are asking the community for help in identifying the individual.

If you have information on the individual, contact East Tennessee Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165.