KPD searches for missing 9-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police requested the public’s help as they were searching for a 9-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday.

According to KPD, Justin Pina, 9, stands about 5’1” and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen around Paul Houge Park near Chestnut and Wilson in East Knoxville, wearing a black shirt with a white skeleton that glows in the dark and blue shorts.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911.

